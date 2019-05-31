The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star presented his WWE belt the father of the land.

According to President Akufo-Addo in a post on his official Facebook handle, the WWE star’s visit to Ghana is in response to the proclamation of this year, 2019, as the "Year of Return”,.

The 37-year-old professional wrestler also opined that he considers this “Year of Return” as a unique opportunity for him to make a historic visit to Ghana at the height of his wrestling career.

He also noted that his visit to Ghana is one that he hopes will inspire the youth to be believe they can achieve their dreams if they work hard at it.

“Above all else, when I was a kid, this was what I wanted to do, it’s awesome that I was able to achieve my childhood dream but what’s even more important than that is for me to come back and inspire people who might be exactly where I was as a little kid watching, hoping to be something that I am living, breathing proof that you can be whatever you want to be.

“I’m providing inspiration to people who want to do something but don’t know if they can do it. I’m here to provide inspiration that you can do it if you believe in yourself. So, I’m happy to be here to inspire other Ghanaians to go out and do great things in this world.”

Kofi will also be at the Manhyia Palace to pay homage to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Other activities include a Children’s Rally, visits to Tourist Sites and places like the Lake Bosomtwe, the Christianborg (Osu) Castle, Bonwire and Ntonso, a visit to the Mother and Baby Unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, and visits to Ejisu and Atwima Techiman which are his paternal and maternal hometowns respectively.

Kofi Kingston made history at WWE’s biggest annual calendar event Wrestlemania 35 in April and defeated Daniel Bryan in a very feisty, entertaining and roller-coaster encounter with his signature Trouble in Paradise move to clinch the highly coveted WWE Championship.