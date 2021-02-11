Kwame Peprah is one of the best performing players in the Ghana Premier League at the moment, having netted eight goals for King Faisal.

Reports have emerged that Asante Kotoko are interested in signing Peprah to augment their squad in the second half of the season.

Reacting to the speculations on Atinka FM, Alhaji Grunsah said that he will be ‘foolish’ to sanction a move of the player to another club.

He said that with Faisal neck-deep in a relegation struggle, it will not be prudent for them to sell their star man. He is however hopeful that the striker will keep up with his good form and get a move abroad.

"Are they (Kotoko) mad? We are fighting relegation and they want to come for our player. I will be foolish to sell my player at this particular point. It is my prayer that we sell him to a club abroad” he said.

Kwame Peprah is reportedly among a number of locally-based players who have been called up for Ghana’s African Cup qualifiers against Sao Tome and South Africa.

Alhaji Grunsah is pleased with the development and hopes that the youngster will get more action.

“If the Black Stars coaches thinks he is worthy of a call up, why not? We’re training him to get to the top so if he has been called then its good news”, he said.

The Insha Allah boys are currently lying 17th in the 18-club Ghana Premier League