Alleged curse by my former manager on Man City is nonsense – Yaya Toure

The Ivorian in a tweet vehemently denied any association with claims made by his former agent.

"My former agent is being quoted by the media about a ‘curse’. Please don’t associate me with these nonsense and lazy stereotypes about African curses!?

"Media… move on, please. This man does not represent me in any way. Amplifying these stereotypes is harmful," he tweeted.

Dimitri Seluk in his earlier interview with The Mirror, stated that the curse has been lifted because Toure wishes the best for the club.

"I want to apologize for this matter. I think it is time for this bitterness to stop - and I know that Yaya feels the same because he wishes nothing but success for City. I can say that the spell has now been lifted by the shamans - and that I think City will win the Champions League under Pep."

Pulse Ghana

Seluk believes Manchester City has a higher chance of winning the CL this season and would win in the next three years if the feat is not achieved this season.

"They have a good chance of winning it this year. But whatever happens, they will definitely win it in the next three years. Do you remember when I once criticized City for not giving Yaya a cake on his birthday? Well, it is my birthday this month and my present is for this curse to be ended. In fact, it is my hope that City wins the Treble this season."

