Alphonso Davies breaks up with footballer girlfriend Jordyn Huitema

Davies and Jordyn usually posted cosy photos and videos of themselves on social media and seemed inseparable.

However, rumours emerged last week that the pair had broken up and the left-back has now confirmed that he is no longer together with his partner.

“Yes Jordyn and I have parted ways. The rumours about her are not true,” he wrote on Twitter.

“She is a good person I have a lot of respect for her. I wish her the best and ask everyone to respect our privacy.”

Jordyn is currently a player of PSG’s women’s team and also a key figure in the Canadian women’s national team.

Meanwhile, Davies was born in Buduburam, a refugee camp in Ghana, before relocating with his parents to Canada when he was five years.

The 21-year-old’s breakthrough came when he was signed by Vancouver Whitecaps FC, before later joining Bayern in 2019.

In less than two years, the teenager developed into a starter at the German club and played a key role as Bayern sealed a historic treble of league, German Cup and Champions League in 2020.