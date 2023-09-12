‘He won’t be benched again’ – Fans react as footballer marries his club’s CEO

Sinenjabulo shared a short video from the wedding on Instagram, accompanied by the caption: “S and B. A dream.”

According to a report by South African tabloid Sunday World, Sinenjabulo rose to become the CEO of her family’s football club after completing her MBA.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In May, the couple got hitched in a traditional affair which made them one step closer to officially becoming Mr and Mrs Ntuli,” a section of the report said.

“The lovebirds had their umbondo traditional ceremony at Ntuli’s home in KwaXimba village outside Pietermaritzburg, where the bride was welcomed into Ntuli’s family.

“Custom dictates that the father of the bride is barred from attending the traditional ceremony, which is an all-female Zulu affair.”

Meanwhile, Ntuli first became a player of AmaZulu FC in 2019 when he joined on loan, but he impressed and the deal was later made permanent.

ADVERTISEMENT

See some of the reactions from netizens on Twitter (X) following their marriage: