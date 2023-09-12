ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘He won’t be benched again’ – Fans react as footballer marries his club’s CEO

Emmanuel Ayamga

The CEO of South African side AmaZulu FC, Sinenjabulo Zungu, has married the club’s striker Bongi “Mdeva” Ntuli.

AmaZulu FC striker Bongi Ntuli marries club’s CEO Sinenjabulo Zungu
AmaZulu FC striker Bongi Ntuli marries club’s CEO Sinenjabulo Zungu

The wedding ceremony took place at the weekend, with the family and friends of the couple present to support them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Sinenjabulo shared a short video from the wedding on Instagram, accompanied by the caption: “S and B. A dream.”

According to a report by South African tabloid Sunday World, Sinenjabulo rose to become the CEO of her family’s football club after completing her MBA.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In May, the couple got hitched in a traditional affair which made them one step closer to officially becoming Mr and Mrs Ntuli,” a section of the report said.

“The lovebirds had their umbondo traditional ceremony at Ntuli’s home in KwaXimba village outside Pietermaritzburg, where the bride was welcomed into Ntuli’s family.

“Custom dictates that the father of the bride is barred from attending the traditional ceremony, which is an all-female Zulu affair.”

Meanwhile, Ntuli first became a player of AmaZulu FC in 2019 when he joined on loan, but he impressed and the deal was later made permanent.

ADVERTISEMENT

See some of the reactions from netizens on Twitter (X) following their marriage:

ADVERTISEMENT
Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Ghana vs Liberia: See the Black Stars' starting line-up

    Inaki Williams benched, Semenyo starts as Ghana names starting XI for Liberia friendly

  • AmaZulu FC striker Bongi Ntuli marries club’s CEO Sinenjabulo Zungu

    ‘He won’t be benched again’ – Fans react as footballer marries his club’s CEO

  • Declan Rice praises Thomas Partey as one of the best midfielders in the world

    Declan Rice praises Thomas Partey as one of the best midfielders in the world

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'Shaking my head' - Asamoah Gyan reacts to CAR's opening goal against Ghana

'Shaking my head' - Asamoah Gyan reacts to CAR's opening goal against Ghana

Raoul Savoy: CAR coach accuses Hughton’s Black Stars of playing anti-football

‘They didn’t come to play’ – CAR coach accuses Black Stars of playing anti-football

Raou-Savoy

Ghana’s next AFCON will be disastrous like the last one – Central African Republic's coach

Oliver Kahn celebrates Sammy Kuffour’s birthday with life-saving CPR photo from 2001

Germany's Oliver Kahn celebrates Sammy Kuffour’s birthday with life-saving CPR photo from 2001