‘Anas is worse than the devil’ – Kwesi Nyantakyi reacts to court ruling

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former President of the Ghana FA, Kwesi Nyantakyi has hit out at Anas Aremeyaw Anas after the investigative journalist’s defamation suit against Kennedy Agyapong was dismissed.

Nyantakyi said Anas has been stripped naked by the court, further describing him as a crook and “worse than the devil.”

It will be recalled that, in 2018, Nyantakyi was captured in Anas’ ‘Number 12’ exposé allegedly taking cash gifts and peddling influence.

This led to him resigning as GFA President, as well as losing his positions as FIFA Council Member and 1st Vice President of CAF.

Nyantakyi was subsequently handed a lifetime ban and fined 500,000 Swiss Francs by FIFA in the aftermath of the exposé.

He was also charged with conspiracy to commit fraud, and corruption by a public officer, but was later granted bail with some sureties.

Although his lifetime ban was subsequently reduced to 15 years following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) three years ago, Nyantakyi’s reputation remains damaged.

Reacting to Anas' dismissed suit, the former GFA boss delivered a scathing assessment of the undercover journalist’s work.

“The court has stripped him naked. He has been disgraced. He claims to be an angel but the court has shown that he is worse than the devil,” Nyantakyi said on Oman FM.

“I will take no further action but his story is everywhere. He is a bad person and now he has been exposed. A lot of people know him as a crook.”

On Wednesday, Kennedy Agyapong was awarded damages of GHc50,000 after winning his longstanding legal battle against undercover journalist Anas.

Anas had sued the Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) for defamation following the premiere of his Number 12 exposé.

This was after the legislator also aired a documentary titled “Who watches the watchman”, where he described Anas as corrupt, a blackmailer and an extortionist.

The investigative journalist subsequently brought a GHc25 million defamation suit against Mr Agyapong, but the suit was dismissed by the Accra High Court on Wednesday, March 15.

However, the presiding judge Justice Eric Baah held that Anas failed to back his claims of defamation with evidence and dismissed the defamation suit.

Meanwhile, addressing the media after the ruling, Mr. Agyapong dedicated the legal victory to Nyantakyi.

