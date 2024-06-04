Andre Ayew enjoying ‘well-deserved holiday’ after being dropped from Ghana squad

Ghana will travel to Bamako to face Mali on Friday, June 6, before taking on CAR in Kumasi four days later.

While Andre’s omission from the national team roster has divided opinion, it has also led to reports about a possible retirement from international football.

However, reacting to this, the spokesperson for the Ayew family said reports suggesting that Andre and Jordan are contemplating retirement were false.

He further stated that Andre is currently enjoying his holidays and remains committed to the Black Stars.

“Please be advised that recent reports of the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan, resigning from the national team are entirely false. Andre has had a remarkable season, scoring 6 goals in all competitions, and is currently enjoying a well-deserved holiday,” Fiifi Tackie wrote on Facebook.

“Jordan is currently in the camp of the national team and he is proud and honoured to be part of the team for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

“They remain dedicated to their careers and committed to the national team. We urge fans and supporters to disregard the misinformation and continue to support the Ayew brothers and the Black Stars.”