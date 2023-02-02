The former Al Sadd forward is expected to pen a short term deal with the English Premiership club.
Andre “Dede” Ayew set to join Nottingham Forest
Black Stars captain Andre “Dede” Ayew is set to be unveiled as a new Nottingham Forest player, Sky Sports reports.
Confirming the news, English based Ghanaian journalist, Rahman Osman said the deal has already been signed and Ayew will be a Forest player.
Andre Ayew has been at the center of many speculations on his future after he mutually terminated his contract with Al Sadd last week.
It was widely reported that fellow Premiership side Everton were in pole position to sign him on a free transfer.
However, a last minute swoop by Ayew’s former boss at Swansea, Steven Cooper swayed the deal in favor of Nottingham Forest.
The Black Stars captain’s contract with Al Sadd was expected to expire in June this year, however, both parties have agreed to end it early.
In a tweet by the club, it said: “Al-Sadd SC has reached an agreement with Andre Ayew to terminate his contract with the club by mutual consent”.
Andre Ayew joined the club as a free agent in 2021 after leaving English side Swansea City.
