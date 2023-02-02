Andre “Dede” Ayew set to join Nottingham Forest

Confirming the news, English based Ghanaian journalist, Rahman Osman said the deal has already been signed and Ayew will be a Forest player.

Andre Ayew has been at the center of many speculations on his future after he mutually terminated his contract with Al Sadd last week.

It was widely reported that fellow Premiership side Everton were in pole position to sign him on a free transfer.

However, a last minute swoop by Ayew’s former boss at Swansea, Steven Cooper swayed the deal in favor of Nottingham Forest.

AFP

The Black Stars captain’s contract with Al Sadd was expected to expire in June this year, however, both parties have agreed to end it early.

In a tweet by the club, it said: “Al-Sadd SC has reached an agreement with Andre Ayew to terminate his contract with the club by mutual consent”.