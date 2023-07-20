Angel Town: Sarkodie’s manager meets Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr at Drake’s concert

Sarkodie and his team were there and the multiple BET award winner was even spotted having a conversation with singer Justin Bieber.

The rapper’s manager, Angel Town, was also captured in a conversation with Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Brazil international was at Drake’s concert with many other colleague footballers, including Neymar and Paul Pogba.

Angel Town himself has been supporting Sarkodie as the artiste continues his JAMZ Album Tour in the United States (US).

Meanwhile, Vinicius is reportedly set to sign a new five-year contract extension at Real Madrid, with a €1 billion release clause.

The 23-year-old has been one of the club’s most important players in a period where they’ve won every trophy in the last three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season, the winger was at the centre of renewed conversations on racism after he was subjected to racial abuse at the Mestalla on Sunday when Real Madrid suffered a 1-0 defeat to Valencia.

Many Black footballers have leapt to his defense after the incident, including Ghana international Inaki Williams.