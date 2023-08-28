The Gunners manager has altered his team this season, with Ben White moving from his favourite right-back role into central defense.
‘Stop wasting Partey at right-back’ – Angry Arsenal fan blasts Arteta
Some Arsenal fans seem unhappy with Mikel Arteta’s decision to consistently play Thomas Partey as a right-back.
Partey, who has played in midfield throughout his time at Arsenal, has rather surprisingly started at right-back in each of Arsenal’s three Premier League games this season.
The Ghana international was once again played out of position as Arsenal dropped points against Fulham on Saturday following a 2-2 draw.
Reacting to this, a fan called into talkSPORT morning show to hit out at Arteta over his misuse of the former Atletico Madrid man.
“It’s pathetic. I’m actually furious! Partey is wasted at right back. It makes no sense. Why would you try this?” the fan fumed.
Meanwhile, last week, Arteta praised Partey’s versatility and hinted at the possibility of the midfielder playing at right-back for an extended period.
“We expected a game that actually happened and we needed somebody else there in midfield to do what we have to do the best, and have more fluidity and occupy certain spaces in relation to how they were defending. I think it worked really well,” the Arsenal boss said.
