I was rejected by Chelsea and Arsenal – Antoine Semenyo

Semenyo started his professional career at Bristol City but was farmed out on loan to six-tier side Bath City before spending another loan spell at four-tier club Newport County.

The striker had a third successive loan stint with Championship outfit Sunderland in 2020 before finally getting a chance with his parent club Bristol City.

The Ghana international’s dream of playing in the Premier League became a reality in January 2023 when Bournemouth paid £10 million to Bristol City for his signature.

He has since developed into a key player for Andoni Iraola’s side, having found the back of the net eight times in the ongoing season, while also contributing two assists in 31 Premier League matches.

Speaking about his career trajectory, Semenyo said he was rejected by Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Millwall during his formative years.

According to him, he nearly gave up after the rejections but added that those experiences have made him mentally tougher.

“I think I went to Millwall four times, went to Tottenham, went to Arsenal, went to Chelsea, I went to so many clubs and I just got the same result: never making it. I remember Palace being the last place being rejected,” Semenyo told Supersport.

“Being so young I couldn’t really cope with the emotions of rejection I was like, I felt like I need to take a break, go back to friends, go back to school just focus and recuperate, give myself a year to calm myself down cause I felt like the rejection was so much.”

“That was obviously a tough part of my life but yeah I felt like it built character and the mentality I have now, so I’m grateful.”