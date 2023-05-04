ADVERTISEMENT
Arsenal will be the best club for Mohammed Kudus - Frank De Boer

Evans Annang

Former Holland captain and coach, Frank De Boer has disclosed that Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus will be an asset for English Premier League side Arsenal should he sign for them.

Mohammed Kudus starred for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
He said the Ajax Amsterdam playmaker’s skill set will fit in perfectly with the North London club.

According to him, the injury concerns of Arsenal wouldn’t have been a major setback in their campaign if they had Kudus and Mount as options.

“In any case, certainly for the width. They are both top players. They would be good acquisitions," he stated as quoted by Voetbalprimeur.

“You play 38 games in the Premier League, you enter the Champions League and you have two cup competitions.

Frank de Boer has left his job as coach of the Netherlands after their last-16 exit
“Then you really need all the players. Arsenal has had very few injuries this season, they almost always played with the same line-up. You could fill that in blindly. But that is not the case every season. If a few players drop out, then you have adequate replacements are needed if you want to compete at the top," he added.

The Ghana attacker has been linked to several top European clubs following his impressive performance at the World Cup in Qatar and in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Mohammed Kudus has scored 18 goals and provided five assists in all competitions for Ajax Amsterdam this season.

The 20-year-old was Ghana's best player at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
