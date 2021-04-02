Arsenal's Torreira wants to play for Boca following mother's death

After four years in Italy, Torreira joined Arsenal in July 2018 and played regularly under then-coach Unai Emery until he was sacked in November 2019.

But he lost his place under Emery's replacement and fellow Spaniard Mikel Arteta and was sent out on loan at the start of this season.

"We have to stop the myth, it's not all about Europe. I want to be close to my home, to my family," he said.

He said he hasn't been happy for the past two years and now has to come to terms with this tragedy.

"I'm trying to digest the situation, it's difficult to understand the moment but as time goes by we learn to live with the pain.