Arteta says Aubameyang is 'totally' committed to Arsenal

"I'm always positive about the future but once you think about things that happen in the past or compare different situations and personalities, I won't do that," he said.

Asked whether Aubameyang was committed to the Gunners' cause, Arteta, whose side are languishing in mid-table in the English top-flight, added: "Totally."

The forward came on as a late second-half substitute in the 1-1 draw with Slavia Prague in the Europa League quarter-final first-leg clash on Thursday, setting up Nicolas Pepe's goal.

Arteta was pleased with Aubameyang's impact off the bench.

"In the Europa League everyone has contributed in different ways, the whole squad has been involved and yesterday's role for him (was) he was sat on the bench and to make an impact and he made an impact," said the Spaniard.