The Ghanaian forward has scored two goals after three rounds of matches in the league.

Last Friday, he scored a stunning effort as his side North East United battled to a draw at home against Goa.

“It is good to score and as a striker, I need to do my job. I am very happy to have found the goals in front of the fans and so, it is a good for me.”

Despite Gyan’s goal, his team did not win and he spoke on the need for he and his team mates to stay locked in and win games this season.

“We need to stay focused because we were leading and with a minute to play, there was confrontation between the two teams and after that, we lost our head and we gave up a late goal. This is a huge advice to all of us because we cannot keep giving goals away.”

NorthEast United face Hyderabad in November 6 in the fourth round of the Indian Super League.