Asamoah Gyan deserves a statue in his honour – Anim Addo

Mr. Anim Addo said this when he received an award on behalf of the striker at the 2021 Ghana Football Awards.

Gyan was named Footballer of the Decade at the Ghana Football Awards, held last Saturday at the Grand Arena, Accra.

“We need to build a monument for Asamoah Gyan. We can even decide to get his status built to honour him,” Mr. Anim Addo said.

Gyan played for the Black Stars for over a decade a half, becoming a key member of the national team in that period.

The Legon Cities forward was part of the Ghana side that qualified for three successive World Cups in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

He was also the first Ghanaian footballer to score at the World Cup and currently Africa’s highest scorer at the global showpiece with six goals.

The 35-year-old doubles as Ghana’s most capped player with 109 appearances as well as the country’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals to his name.

Gyan was voted BBC African Footballer of the Year in 2010 and has etched his name in Ghana’ football folklore.