Asamoah Gyan: I’m not worried by criticisms over joining Bawumia’s campaign team

Gyan took a bold step into politics when he was announced as part of the governing NPP’s campaign team ahead of the 2024 elections.
Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has said he is only focused on helping the next generation and not perturbed by criticism over his decision to join Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team.
The 38-year-old will chair the party’s sub-committee on Youth and Sports under Vice President Dr. Bawumia, who is the flagbearer of the NPP.
The ex-footballer’s foray into politics has, however, been criticised by a section of the public, but he insists he’s used to such harsh reception and is only focused on helping the next generation with his experience.
"They have their own opinions. I have been there [before]. I have been to stadia, been booed in front of 80,000 people, I am used to it,” Gyan told Joy News.
"At the end of the day, the work shows. Sometimes, you go to the enemy's territory and you come out with applause.”
He added: “I have confidence in myself and I know what I can do to help. I am here to help because of my 20 years of experience. I can't just sit at home and keep it. I have to share with the new generation to benefit from it.
"At the end of the day when everything is said and done, we see what we did or what we couldn't do. The criticisms will come. It is also good for me personally and for my team to push harder…"
Gyan officially announced his retirement from football while speaking at the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meeting on June 20, 2023.
