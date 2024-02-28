ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Asamoah Gyan: I’m not worried by criticisms over joining Bawumia’s campaign team

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has said he is only focused on helping the next generation and not perturbed by criticism over his decision to join Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team.

Bawumia appoints Asamoah Gyan to lead Youth and Sports manifesto committee
Bawumia appoints Asamoah Gyan to lead Youth and Sports manifesto committee

Gyan took a bold step into politics when he was announced as part of the governing NPP’s campaign team ahead of the 2024 elections.

Recommended articles

The 38-year-old will chair the party’s sub-committee on Youth and Sports under Vice President Dr. Bawumia, who is the flagbearer of the NPP.

The ex-footballer’s foray into politics has, however, been criticised by a section of the public, but he insists he’s used to such harsh reception and is only focused on helping the next generation with his experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They have their own opinions. I have been there [before]. I have been to stadia, been booed in front of 80,000 people, I am used to it,” Gyan told Joy News.

"At the end of the day, the work shows. Sometimes, you go to the enemy's territory and you come out with applause.”

Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan pulse sengal

He added: “I have confidence in myself and I know what I can do to help. I am here to help because of my 20 years of experience. I can't just sit at home and keep it. I have to share with the new generation to benefit from it.

"At the end of the day when everything is said and done, we see what we did or what we couldn't do. The criticisms will come. It is also good for me personally and for my team to push harder…"

ADVERTISEMENT

Gyan officially announced his retirement from football while speaking at the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meeting on June 20, 2023.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abedi Pele behind Osei Kofi and Mohammed Polo in GOAT debate – Historian

Abedi Pele not near Osei Kofi and Mohammed Polo in GOAT debate – Historian

African stars in politics

Asamoah Gyan and 3 other African stars who veered into politics after retirement

Incarcerated footballers

10 footballers whose careers were marked by jail terms

Jordan Ayew reaches 200 appearances for Crystal Palace

Jordan Ayew reaches 200 appearances for Crystal Palace