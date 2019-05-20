Gyan was expected to be named in Kwesi Appiah's squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation, but the 33-year-old has opted out of the competition prior to the announcement of the provisional squad for the continental showpiece.
Asamoah Gyan is not happy: Black Stars skipper retires from international football
Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan has shockingly excused himself from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
