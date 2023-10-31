‘You are very funny’ - Asamoah Gyan reacts to divorce settlement news

Gyan who had questioned the paternity of his three children with Gifty was ordered to pay his former wife GHc 25,000 monthly stipend after the court ruled that all of the three children with Gifty were Gyan’s biological children.

The GHc25,000 monthly stipend excluded school fees of the three children, medical and dental care fees, and flight tickets for travel among other costs.

Gyan’s house in the UK plus another in Ghana has also been given to Gifty. One of Asamoah Gyan’s businesses, a gas station at Prampram has been handed over to Gifty with a BMW car owned by the Black Stars leading going to his former partner.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, Gyan replied to a news report by Ameyaw Debrah, writing to his over one million followers on X (formerly Twitter):

“If I have 10pts and I keep quiet cos I’m matured, and you have 2 pts and you going find public sympathy, then it’s cool. You are very funny. This is deep so think about it”

Pulse Ghana

Most of Gyan’s audience did not understand the cryptic message left under the post by the Black Stars captain and gave their feedback in quoted replies.

