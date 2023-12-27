Video: Asamoah Gyan shows up to support Afua Asantewaa’s Sing-a-thon attempt

The ex-Sunderland and Al Ain forward was mobbed by fans when he arrived at the venue, as many sought to take pictures with him.

He then stood in awe of Afua’s commitment on the stage, waving at her and singing along to the songs she was performing.

Afua’s attempt to break the Guinness World Record Sing-a-thon has garnered massive support from Ghana all across the country.

Early on Wednesday, she crossed the 72-hour mark after singing for three days straight in her bid to become the outright holder of the record, which is currently held Indian Sunil Waghmare, who did 105 hours in 2012.

Meanwhile, several Ghanaian celebrities have also stormed the Akwaaba village to lend their support to the journalist and former beauty queen.

In the last three days, actors and musicians, including Becca, Cina Soul, Sista Afia, Kwabena Kwabena, Eno Barony, Kobi Rana, Sarkodie and Nana Ama McBrown have all appeared in person to support Afua.

Ghana’s Vice President and flagbearer of the ruling NPP Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was also there to give morale for the record attempt.