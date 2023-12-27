ADVERTISEMENT
Video: Asamoah Gyan shows up to support Afua Asantewaa’s Sing-a-thon attempt

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan is the latest high-profile personality to show up in person to support Afua Asantewaa’s attempt to break Guinness World Record Sing-a-thon.

Asamoah Gyan shows up to support Afua Asantewaa’s Sing-a-thon attempt (Video)

Gyan was at the Akwaaba Village on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, to encourage Afua to keep going in her attempt to break the world record for the longest continuous singing hours.

The ex-Sunderland and Al Ain forward was mobbed by fans when he arrived at the venue, as many sought to take pictures with him.

He then stood in awe of Afua’s commitment on the stage, waving at her and singing along to the songs she was performing.

Afua’s attempt to break the Guinness World Record Sing-a-thon has garnered massive support from Ghana all across the country.

Early on Wednesday, she crossed the 72-hour mark after singing for three days straight in her bid to become the outright holder of the record, which is currently held Indian Sunil Waghmare, who did 105 hours in 2012.

Meanwhile, several Ghanaian celebrities have also stormed the Akwaaba village to lend their support to the journalist and former beauty queen.

In the last three days, actors and musicians, including Becca, Cina Soul, Sista Afia, Kwabena Kwabena, Eno Barony, Kobi Rana, Sarkodie and Nana Ama McBrown have all appeared in person to support Afua.

Ghana’s Vice President and flagbearer of the ruling NPP Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was also there to give morale for the record attempt.

“What Afua is trying to do is to break a world record, and it is not very easy to do. So on a day like Christmas day, when everybody is spending time with their families, it could be very lonely, and I think that as Ghanaians, we should give her all the support and encouragement we can," Dr. Bawumia stated.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

