Ernest Nuamah is the next big thing in Ghana football – Asamoah Gyan

The veteran forward believes the Nordsjaelland winger has everything it takes to take his career to the next level.
Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has tipped promising teenager Ernest Nuamah to become the next big thing.
Nuamah has been in imperious form this season, which is his first in Europe, after joining Nordsjaelland from the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana.
The 19-year-old has taken the Danish topflight by storm, where he has scored 10 goals and provided four assists in all competitions.
Nuamah showed his quality to Ghanaians up close when he starred in the Black Meteors’ U23 AFCON qualifying playoff against Algeria.
The teen sensation was a lively presence in the first leg in Annaba and provided the all-important assist for Abdul Fatawu Issahaku winner in the second leg as Ghana triumphed 2-1 on aggregate to qualify for the U23 AFCON.
Having been widely praised for his performance on social media, Gyan has also given his blessings to the pacey winger.
“Another next big thing for Ghana. Check out the jersey number his is wearing,” the former Sunderland star posted on social media, accompanied by a photo of Nuamah.
Nuamah will be one of the players to watch when the Black Meteors grace the U23 AFCON in Morocco in June.
