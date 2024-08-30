‘Womanising is my biggest regret, it didn't help me' – Asamoah Gyan

While the 38-year-old has had his fair share of controversies and marital issues, he has now revealed that being a womaniser didn’t serve him well.

“Everyone womanises but it didn’t help me. It didn’t help me at all. Sometimes I don’t blame them too much, because it could be out of excitement,” he said on Onua Showbiz with Nana Ama McBrown.

“My advice is that people and their partners should endeavour to keep things to themselves. Once they start telling people about what is happening in their relationships, it could be used to destroy the relationship.”

Gyan's messy marriage annulment

In November 2023, Gyan was in the news following the annulment of his marriage to his ex-wife Gifty Gyan.

Gyan and Gifty were once in love and got married in 2013 but their relationship became damaged beyond repair, leading to a very bitter separation.

The couple’s marriage made the headlines when Gyan filed for a divorce at the Matrimonial Division of the High Court in Accra in 2018.

The former Sunderland striker was then doubting the legitimacy of his three children and therefore requested for a DNA paternity test to be carried out on each of them to ascertain the truth.

After five years of protracted dispute, the court finally ruled in October 2023 that Gyan was the biological father of all three children of Gifty.

The court ordered the retired footballer to pay his ex-wife a sum of GHc25,000 every month for the welfare and upkeep of their children.

The school fees, medical bills, dental care fees, flight tickets for travel and other costs that may come with raising children, were not included in the above sum.

Gyan’s house in the UK and another four-bedroom apartment in Ghana were also awarded to his ex-wife by the court as compensation.