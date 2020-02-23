Deportivo came from behind to win 2-1 and send the Porcupine Warriors - defending champions - crashing out of the competition at the Round of 64 stage.

The Porcupine Warriors got the breakthrough on the 33rd minute when Richard Arthur reacted quickest in the opponent's 18-yard-box to slot into the back of the net.

An improved performance from Asokwa Deportivo gave the impression that they could get back into the match. Though they wasted some opportunities from the corner kick, they managed to draw level in added time of the first half.

Attacker David Cudjoe showed great composure as he beat Kotoko captain and goalkeeper Felix Annan with his effort.

In the second half, the forward was at his best once again and got on the scoresheet on the 65th minute to complete his brace on the afternoon.

This is Kotoko's earliest exit in the competition since it was reintroduced in 2011. They reached the final five times and won it twice in the last nine years.