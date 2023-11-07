Asantewaa: GFA unveils official mascot for women's football strategy

Ghana’s women’s football strategy, which was launched in July 2023, is a three-year programme aimed at developing the women’s game at the grassroots level.

“The Women’s football strategy which was launched in July this year seeks to offer pragmatic programmes and interventions towards the development of Women’s football for the next football cycle,” the GFA said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With the theme “EMPOWER HER GAME” the Women’s Football Strategy will run from 2023 to 2026 with major attention focused on grassroots development and promotion of the Women’s game.

“The Strategy which is headed by Head of Women’s Football Development at the Association, Ama Brobbey Williams will aim at enhancing and developing a brand strategy for Women’s Football.”

Meanwhile, Black Queens boss Nora Hauptle recently confirmed to Pulse.com.gh that she had an input in the designing of the women’s football strategy.

Pulse Ghana

The Swiss boss has completely transformed the fortunes of the Black Queens since taking charge in January this year.

ADVERTISEMENT