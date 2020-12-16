The four-goal margin recorded by the Miners is the biggest win of the season thus far.

The heroes of the afternoon were Isaac Opoku Agyemang and Yaw Annor who bagged two goals each.

Opoku Agyemang registered the opener for Ashanti Gold, before Kwame Peprah put the visitors on level pegging.

But former Wa All Stars midfielder David Abagna restored Ashanti Gold’s lead for them in the 28th minute.

The Obuasi lads afterwards went on a rampage and added three more goals to seal the doom of King Faisal.

Isaac Opoku Agyemang added the third goal which was his personal double in the 56th minute.

Before Yaw Annor added two more goals in the 83rd and 92nd minutes to complete the wallop.

AshGold following their elimination from the CAF Confederation Cup have now turned their attention to domestic football, having won back to back league games: they defeated Elmina Sharks 4-2 on Sunday, before mesmerizing King Faisal.

Meanwhile, Aduana Stars have also picked their first win of the 2020-2021 Ghana Premier League when they defeated Accra Hearts of Oak 2-0 at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Wednesday in an outstanding game.

The Dormaa boys halted Hearts of Oak who entered into the game rejuvenated following their 3-0 emphatic victory on Sunday against Dreams FC.

The Accra giants dominated the early minutes of the exchanges and produced lots of goal scoring opportunities, yet they fluffed them, but Aduana Stars took their chances and won the game 2-0.

Yahaya Mohammed who wasn’t fully fit registered the opener in the 43rd minute and Prince Acquah crowned it with the second goal in the second 45 minutes of the game.

Aduana Stars had an opportunity in the second minute, but Richard Attah used his leg to prevent Yahaya Mohammed's shot from entering the net. The assistant referee’s flag was already up, so the goal would have been disallowed.

Raddy Ovouka outwitted two markers and decided to beat Black Stars B goalkeeper Joseph Addo at the near post, but the former Kotoko goalkeeper pulled off a great save.

A through ball from midfield found Patrick Razak, but the speedster in his quest to beat his marker was dispossessed by an Aduana Stars defender in the 18-yard box in the 25th minute. It was the best opportunity that fell the way of the visitors.

Charles Gyamfi missed a golden opportunity when Bioh fetched him with a well taken ball, but his header went wide.

Aduana Stars who started the game slowly gradually warmed themselves into the game and matched the Phiobians boot for both.

Hearts of Oak had created the best of opportunities-Ovuoka and Patrick Razak both missed some goal scoring chances.

Aduana Stars had their turn in terms of goal scoring chances. In the 43rd minute Yahaya Mohammed headed a ball out from Hearts of Oak 18-yard box to set up Flavian and his shot was blocked by a Kotoko defender, but unfortunately it fell the way of Yahaya Mohammed who slotted the ball home nicely to give the hosts the opener.

After the break Aduana Stars continued to put pressure on the Phobians and doubled their lead about two into the half.

The goal was registered by former Asante Kotoko midfielder Prince Acquah whose long-range shot zoomed into the net to leave Richard Attah helpless in post.

Aduana Stars after the second goal dominated Hearts of Oak for the next 20 minutes, but the visitors turned the tide in their favour and also took the ball to the Dormaa lads.

Mohammed Alhassan kick hit the hands of an Aduana player and the referee whistled for a penalty kick in favour of Hearts of Oak in added time, but Ovuoka who stepped up for the spot kick saw it saved by Joseph Addo in post.

As if the penalty kick had a toll on the Congolese, he wasted another bright opportunity which came his way- Joseph Addo came off his post and made a save, but the ball fell the way of Ovouka, yet he missed a yawning net in the injury time.