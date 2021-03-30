RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Atalanta boss Gasperini wins Serie A coach of the year award

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini was on Tuesday voted Serie A coach of the year for the second consecutive season.

Atalanta's Gian Piero Gasperini named coach of the year for the second time.

Photo: AFP

Gasperini won the Panchina d'Oro (the Golden Bench) following a vote of his coaching colleagues in the Italian Coaches' Association.

Recommended articles

The 63-year-old led Atalanta to a third-place finish in Serie A last season and into the Champions League quarter-finals on their debut in the European competition.

Gasperini has transformed the Bergamo club since taking over in 2016, and they are in the running to qualify for the Champions League for a third consecutive season.

"I dedicate this award to all of Bergamo," said Gasperini, "to the staff and to the players: to everyone, because it is truly a team victory."

The northern Italian city was at the epicentre of the country's coronavirus pandemic a year ago.

And Gasperini praised the team spirit.

"Even in difficulties we managed to be an even more united team.

"We played thinking a lot about the pain that hit Bergamo and the people who cheered Atalanta and who had left us, it was a strong motivation for the team, to always give our best."

ea/nr

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

We will sleep with you before we give you roles - Ola Michael tells actress (VIDEO)

“This is extreme!” – People scream as judge sentences 2 brothers to death for stealing phones…

My mom is dating a guy my age and I’m the one having nightmares

Nana Akua Addo tearfully speaks about how infidelity almost ended her 13-year marriage

Gory accident on KNUST campus kills two students, three others injured

Passengers applaud Ghanaian female pilot for landing safely with them amid risky storm

Here are 4 types of single women that men avoid

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

She thought I died; Rick Ross recounts fainting during sex due to substance abuse (VIDEO)

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

Sarkodie: Inside life of one of Ghana's richest musicians

Sarkodie cars

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around. [Credit: LovePanky]

Nana Akua Addo tearfully speaks about how infidelity almost ended her 13-year marriage

Nana Akua Addo and husband