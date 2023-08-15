ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Atsu’s wife: It wasn’t easy explaining to the children that their father was dead

Emmanuel Ayamga

Marie-Claire Rupio, the widow of deceased Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu, has opened up on the moment she informed her children that their father was no more.

Atsu’s wife: It wasn’t easy explaining to the children that their father was dead
Atsu’s wife: It wasn’t easy explaining to the children that their father was dead

According to her, the confusion surrounding the whereabouts of Atsu took a toll on the entire family and it wasn’t easy telling the kids that their father was dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Rupio said she couldn’t even cry when her husband was confirmed dead, adding that her body just shut down.

Christian Atsu with the EFL Championship trophy
Christian Atsu with the EFL Championship trophy Pulse Ghana

"I couldn't really cry because I was in shock. I didn't want to believe [it was true]. I think my body just shut down,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The next morning the children had football and I didn't want to take that from them. After [that] I had to sit them down and explain it to them. It's not easy. It's not something you would wish on anybody."

Atsu passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023, after his lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble in the wake of the earthquake in Turkey.

This followed days of intense search following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in mid-February.

Christian Atsu, his wife and their children
Christian Atsu, his wife and their children Pulse Ghana

The ex-Chelsea and Newcastle United winger was subsequently laid to rest on Friday, March 17, 2022, in his hometown in Ada.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atsu and Rupio had three children together and the widow is hoping his good name will forever be remembered.

"For me, it's very important that his name is still there, especially for the children, that he was known, that he was loved by everybody. I just hope that his name will never go away,” she added.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Atsu’s wife: It wasn’t easy explaining to the children that their father was dead

    Atsu’s wife: It wasn’t easy explaining to the children that their father was dead

  • Watch: Memphis Depay dances Adowa he learned in Ghana after scoring for Atletico Madrid

    Watch: Memphis Depay dances Adowa he learned in Ghana after scoring for Atletico Madrid

  • KP Boateng on choosing football: ‘You become a criminal or you play football’

    ‘You become a criminal or you play football’ – KP Boateng on why he became a footballer

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Watch: Fans rate Partey’s Rolls Royce as the best as Arsenal players parade luxurious cars

Watch: Fans rate Partey’s Rolls Royce as the best as Arsenal players parade luxurious cars

Video: Barcelona blast King Promise’s ‘Terminator’ in dressing room during Getafe clash

Video: Barcelona blast King Promise’s ‘Terminator’ in dressing room during Getafe clash

Ronaldo’s influence stretches into church as pastor performs ‘Siuuu’ celebration

Watch: Ronaldo’s influence stretches into church as pastor performs ‘Siuuu’ celebration

Danish club begs PSG, Ajax to sign Ernest Nuamah to stop him from tormenting them

Danish club begs PSG, Ajax to sign Ernest Nuamah to stop him from tormenting them