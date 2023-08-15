Atsu’s wife: It wasn’t easy explaining to the children that their father was dead

According to her, the confusion surrounding the whereabouts of Atsu took a toll on the entire family and it wasn’t easy telling the kids that their father was dead.
Marie-Claire Rupio, the widow of deceased Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu, has opened up on the moment she informed her children that their father was no more.
Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Rupio said she couldn’t even cry when her husband was confirmed dead, adding that her body just shut down.
"I couldn't really cry because I was in shock. I didn't want to believe [it was true]. I think my body just shut down,” she said.
"The next morning the children had football and I didn't want to take that from them. After [that] I had to sit them down and explain it to them. It's not easy. It's not something you would wish on anybody."
Atsu passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023, after his lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble in the wake of the earthquake in Turkey.
This followed days of intense search following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in mid-February.
The ex-Chelsea and Newcastle United winger was subsequently laid to rest on Friday, March 17, 2022, in his hometown in Ada.
Atsu and Rupio had three children together and the widow is hoping his good name will forever be remembered.
"For me, it's very important that his name is still there, especially for the children, that he was known, that he was loved by everybody. I just hope that his name will never go away,” she added.
