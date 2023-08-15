Atsu’s wife: It wasn’t easy explaining to the children that their father was dead

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Rupio said she couldn’t even cry when her husband was confirmed dead, adding that her body just shut down.

"I couldn't really cry because I was in shock. I didn't want to believe [it was true]. I think my body just shut down,” she said.

"The next morning the children had football and I didn't want to take that from them. After [that] I had to sit them down and explain it to them. It's not easy. It's not something you would wish on anybody."

Atsu passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023, after his lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble in the wake of the earthquake in Turkey.

This followed days of intense search following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in mid-February.

The ex-Chelsea and Newcastle United winger was subsequently laid to rest on Friday, March 17, 2022, in his hometown in Ada.

Atsu and Rupio had three children together and the widow is hoping his good name will forever be remembered.