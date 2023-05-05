After playing 45 matches this season, Reading FC are 2nd from bottom on the league standings with 44 points.
Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom relegated from English Championship with Reading
Black Stars defenders Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom have been relegated from the English Championship with Reading.
With just one match remaining for the season to end and four points behind Cardiff, the team in the safe zone, nothing will change even if Reading wins the last match of the campaign.
Reading's relegation means they will be playing in the third tier for the first time in 21 years. That last time they were in the division - which was then called Division Two - was in 2001/02.
Reading were handed an immediate six-point deduction for violating agreed budget restrictions after a previous breach of the EFL's profitability and sustainability rules.
The sanction relates to the club's failure to meet the terms of a business plan agreed following a breach of the profit and sustainability limits in 2021.
The initial breach carried a six-point penalty with a further six points suspended until the current campaign, and that has now been enforced.
The Royals have also been under a transfer embargo since the summer of 2021 as a result of the breach.
