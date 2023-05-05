Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom relegated from English Championship with Reading

With just one match remaining for the season to end and four points behind Cardiff, the team in the safe zone, nothing will change even if Reading wins the last match of the campaign.

Reading's relegation means they will be playing in the third tier for the first time in 21 years. That last time they were in the division - which was then called Division Two - was in 2001/02.

Pulse Ghana

Reading were handed an immediate six-point deduction for violating agreed budget restrictions after a previous breach of the EFL's profitability and sustainability rules.

The sanction relates to the club's failure to meet the terms of a business plan agreed following a breach of the profit and sustainability limits in 2021.

The initial breach carried a six-point penalty with a further six points suspended until the current campaign, and that has now been enforced.