Baba Rahman: Chelsea to loan Ghana left-back to Reading for another season

Rahman went on to make 29 appearances for the Royals, as they finished 21st on the table to avoid being relegated to League One.

According to a report by Ghanasoccernet, the 28-year-old is set to be once again loaned out to Reading for the rest of the season.

The defender is now entering his eighth year as a Chelsea player, having joined from Bundesliga outfit Augsburg in the summer of 2015.

Rahman has rarely featured for the Stamford Bridge outfit and has been farmed out on loan in each of his years with the club.

He was on a promising career path when he first joined Chelsea from Augsburg for a fee of £23 million.

However, after struggling for game time, Rahman was loaned out to Bundesliga side Schalke O4 for the 2016-17 season after the arrival of Antonio Conte.

A series of niggling injuries prevented him from playing consistently and he managed very few club matches on his return to Germany.