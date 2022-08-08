BetKing launches in Ghana; reiterates commitment to transforming lives through sports entertainment

The event presented an opportunity for BetKing to convey its commitments and plans to be the entertainment and betting platform of choice in the country by providing customers with trusted products, incredible odds, and fast pay-out time offers. Through this expansion, BetKing aims to not only provide Ghanaians with a credible and reliable sports betting platform but also intensify local efforts designed to positively impact lives within communities they operate and beyond.

In his opening remarks, the Managing Director of Kingmakers, Gossy Ukanwoke, explained that with BetKing’s foray into the Ghanaian market, the company continues to focus on its strategic intent to be a leader in sports and digital entertainment in sports entertainment in Africa. He said, “As a company committed to expanding the growth of Kings and Kingmakers in Africa, we are thrilled to unveil our presence in Ghana and provide an opportunity for sports lovers across the country to experience #ThatBetKingFeeling. We see this as an exciting opportunity to positively impact and contribute further to local communities in Africa through our ongoing social responsibility initiatives. Whilst today shows that BetKing is a strong force in Africa, currently serving over 2 million customers and still growing, it further signifies our drive as a company to improve the quality of life of individuals, and to make an impact in communities where we operate”.

On his part, Ryan Moore, Managing Director of BetKing Ghana, spoke on the company’s vision for the Ghanaian market “Our vision for the Ghanaian market is to provide a trusted platform that delivers value to our customers and partners. At BetKing, we believe everyone is a king and it reflects in everything we do, specifically speaking to how we engage the communities we invest in.

Pulse Ghana

“In less than six months of operations, we have recorded notable strides and have an active base that trust and rely on us for their betting activities. Our fast cash out, which gives our customers full control over their bet; accumulator insurance, competitive Odds Boost, and ability to assure customers by working with a credible partner have accounted for our success so far. We look forward to engaging customers with exciting activations and offers with this new football season and the upcoming World Cup, turning the thrill of a play into a real win,” added Ryan Moore.

Alex Okyere, the Managing Director of MultiChoice Ghana stated that the partnership with BetKing provides the opportunity to explore the pursuit of digital and entertainment offerings beyond betting and broadcasting. He said, “SuperPicks, which is one of the many fruits of our partnership will be unveiled in Ghana very soon to provide fans with curated sports entertainment and free-to-play games for them to compete for bragging rights and huge cash prizes. I also take this opportunity to wish BetKing all the best in Ghana and look forward to all the exciting things we are going to do together”.

In addition, the company aims to add value to the local economy by generating hundreds of employment opportunities and promoting entrepreneurship through its agency model. Also commenting, Enoch Quaye, (Head of Compliance & CSR, BetKing Ghana) stressed the company’s aim to strengthen efforts towards building positive local community impact. He further explains that one of the ways the company is doing this is through grassroots sports development.

Pulse Ghana

He said, “As a growth-focused company, we remain passionate about reaching underserved communities to guarantee inclusion for all. As part of our plans, we aim to develop entertainment centers within these communities whilst catering to their needs. Moreover, we have plans for other initiatives such as health screening, beach cleanups etc., overall ensuring we deliver value in an impactful and sustainable way. We are bringing excellent responsible gaming & compliance standards to Ghana, and in doing so, we are certain this would not only increase trust amongst our customers and regulatory partnership value but also allow us to transform lives.”

Delivering an address on behalf of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, the Head Policy for the Ministry of Youth & Sports, Mohammed Sannie Adams said, “Our ministry is focused on the development of football as a business, contributing to the national development of our community. We want to develop the entire value chain, from playing to production and partners such as BetKing in order to achieve the progressive development of youth through sports.” The Commissioner for the Gaming Commission of Ghana, Peter Mireku, stated that the launch of BetKing in Ghana is a nod to the commission for doing something right in the regulatory space, resulting in entrants from credible players like BetKing. He also stressed the importance of fully complying with regulatory policies put in place by the government.

Pulse Ghana

The event also had former BLACK STARS in attendance including Asamoah Gyan, Samuel Osei Kuffour and John Paintsil who expressed their support to companies like BetKing who are investing in the growth of the local sports ecosystem. The event was concluded with a live viewing party of the Chelsea vs Everton EPL game which further enriched the guest experience of ThatBetKingFeeling!