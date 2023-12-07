Black Queens receive heroine’s welcome after qualifying for 2024 WAFCON

Having won the first leg of the final round of qualifiers 3-1 in Accra, Nora Hautple’s side suffered a 1-0 reverse in Pretoria to narrowly edge the tie on aggregate.

Although Ghana have now lost their first game under Hauptle, qualification marked their return to the WAFCON after a five-year absence.

On Thursday, the Black Queens returned home and were given a hero’s welcome by fans at the Kotoka International Airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kurt Okraku and his vice president, Mark Addo, were also present to welcome the team.

Meanwhile, Hauptle believes her team and Ghanaians can now enjoy Christmas after qualifying for the 2024 WAFCON.

“We had a pretty good start to the game, created a lot of chances. We knew that we could hurt them on the wings,” the Swiss coach said.

“All in all, I think we took control in the second half and should’ve scored two or three goals. But the performance today is closed because we qualified.

“Ghana is back in the WAFCON, and we’re hungry and willing to play there. The players deserve it. It’s been a long time for the Black Queens and for some young players, it will be their first time. I’m proud of this year we won 10 out of 11 games and I think we can have a nice Christmas.”

ADVERTISEMENT