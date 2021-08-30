Black Queens reportedly boycott training over unpaid allowances

The players were expected to converge at the center on Sunday, August 29, 2021, to prepare for the upcoming Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament.

Pulse Ghana

However, according to a report by Ghana Sports Online, the players did not show up in protest of the FA’s failure to settle the allowances for their last assignment in July.

A source close to the team is quoted as saying: “The last time they reported to camp they had to pay for their T&T themselves.

“They were told they will be paid via MoMo but nobody has received a penny from the GFA. They have also enquired about their allowances for this tournament in Nigeria and we have been told there is no money. So they have resolved not to honour the invitation.”

Meanwhile, the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament is scheduled for 13th – 21st September 2021 in Lagos, Nigeria.

Below is the 30-man provisional squad invited for the tournament:

Fafali Dumehasi- Police Ladies

Kerrie McCarthy- Kumasi Sports Academy

Mary Neequaye- Immigration Ladies

Abigail Tawiah Mensah - Berry Ladies

Victoria Antwi-Agyei - Kumasi Sports Academy

Gladys Amfobea - Ladystrikers

Beatrice Sesu - Police Ladies

Jaqueline Asamoah - Kumasi Sport Academy

Ellen Coleman - Ladystrikers

Janet Egyir - Hasaacas Ladies

Linda Eshun -Hasaacas Ladies

Janet Adu Agyemang - Fabulous Ladies

Philicity Asuako - Police Ladies

Nina Norshie - Berry Ladies

Justice Tweneboa - Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Mary Essiful - Soccer Intellectuals

Grace Adams - Berry Ladies

Henrietta Annie - Police Ladies

Monica Addai - Berry Ladies

Rashida Ibrahim - Berry Ladies

Elizabeth Owusua - Sea Lions

Milot Pokua - Hasaacas Ladies

Sophia Agyarkwa - Soccer Intellectuals

Vivian Adjei Konadu - Thunder Queens

Sonia Opoku - Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Veronica Appiah - Hasaacas Ladies

Naomi Animah - Kumasi Sports Academy

Foreign Based

Jennifer Cudjoe - Gotham FC

Grace Asantewaa - Real Betis Feminas

Wasila Diwura Soale - LSU

Elizabeth Addo - Djurgåden IF

Portia Boakye- Djurgåden IF

Eunice Beckman Nketiah - FC Cologne

Alice Kusi - ZFK Spartak