This comes after head coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo invited 30 players to begin camping at the GFA Technical Centre (GSCE) in Prampram.
Black Queens reportedly boycott training over unpaid allowances
Ghana’s female national team, the Black Queens, have reportedly boycotted training due to unpaid allowances.
The players were expected to converge at the center on Sunday, August 29, 2021, to prepare for the upcoming Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament.
However, according to a report by Ghana Sports Online, the players did not show up in protest of the FA’s failure to settle the allowances for their last assignment in July.
A source close to the team is quoted as saying: “The last time they reported to camp they had to pay for their T&T themselves.
“They were told they will be paid via MoMo but nobody has received a penny from the GFA. They have also enquired about their allowances for this tournament in Nigeria and we have been told there is no money. So they have resolved not to honour the invitation.”
Meanwhile, the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament is scheduled for 13th – 21st September 2021 in Lagos, Nigeria.
Below is the 30-man provisional squad invited for the tournament:
Fafali Dumehasi- Police Ladies
Kerrie McCarthy- Kumasi Sports Academy
Mary Neequaye- Immigration Ladies
Abigail Tawiah Mensah - Berry Ladies
Victoria Antwi-Agyei - Kumasi Sports Academy
Gladys Amfobea - Ladystrikers
Beatrice Sesu - Police Ladies
Jaqueline Asamoah - Kumasi Sport Academy
Ellen Coleman - Ladystrikers
Janet Egyir - Hasaacas Ladies
Linda Eshun -Hasaacas Ladies
Janet Adu Agyemang - Fabulous Ladies
Philicity Asuako - Police Ladies
Nina Norshie - Berry Ladies
Justice Tweneboa - Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Mary Essiful - Soccer Intellectuals
Grace Adams - Berry Ladies
Henrietta Annie - Police Ladies
Monica Addai - Berry Ladies
Rashida Ibrahim - Berry Ladies
Elizabeth Owusua - Sea Lions
Milot Pokua - Hasaacas Ladies
Sophia Agyarkwa - Soccer Intellectuals
Vivian Adjei Konadu - Thunder Queens
Sonia Opoku - Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Veronica Appiah - Hasaacas Ladies
Naomi Animah - Kumasi Sports Academy
Foreign Based
Jennifer Cudjoe - Gotham FC
Grace Asantewaa - Real Betis Feminas
Wasila Diwura Soale - LSU
Elizabeth Addo - Djurgåden IF
Portia Boakye- Djurgåden IF
Eunice Beckman Nketiah - FC Cologne
Alice Kusi - ZFK Spartak
Priscilla Adubea - Racing Santander
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh