Black Stars defender Daniel Amartey completes move to Besiktas

Evans Annang

Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey has completed his switch from Leicester City to Turkish club, Besiktas.

Daniel Amartey
Daniel Amartey

The Black Stars player has penned down a 2-year deal with an additional one year with the Turkish giants.

The 28-year-old joined Besiktas as a free agent after parting ways with Premier League club Leicester City after seven years.

The centre-back had a remarkable start with Leicester, winning the league title in his debut season. He also played a significant role in the club’s FA Cup triumph in 2021 against Chelsea.

Following his departure from Leicester, Amartey had been linked with a potential move to Celtic. The speculation arose due to his previous association with Brendan Rodgers, his former coach at Leicester City who is now in charge at Celtic.

Relatedly, fellow Black Stars player Alexander Djiku also moved to Turkey as free agent to join Fenebarche.

Daniel Amartey leaves Leicester City following club's relegation
Daniel Amartey leaves Leicester City following club’s relegation Pulse Ghana

After successfully passing his medical on Monday, Djiku’s arrival was officially confirmed by the club.

While Fenerbahce secured his signature, other clubs including Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga and French Ligue 1 side Lille also showed interest in acquiring Djiku’s services.

However, the project presented by Fenerbahce impressed Djiku, leading to his decision to join the Turkish club.

