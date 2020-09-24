Ghana will face Equatorial Guinea on Friday, October 9, before taking on Equatorial Guinea on Monday, October 12, 2020.

The two games will be played behind closed doors because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The two games will help Coach C.K Akonnor to prepare his side for November’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.

The two friendlies will come in handy for C.K Akonnor who is yet to play his first game since he was appointed new coach of the Black Stars in February this year.

Ghana top Group F with 6 points following victories against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in November 2019.