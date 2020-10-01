READ MORE: I nearly killed myself: Coach of Offinso accident victims

The website leaked images of what it said were Ghana's new 2020-21 away jersey on Wednesday.

Away jersey

The kit, designed by sportswear manufacturers Puma introduces a bold and outstanding design in black with an eye-catching yellow and green graphic on the front for the away shirt.

Whereas home kit is white with a similar design in a shade of black.

Home jersey

However, the new design is yet to be confirmed by the Ghana Football Association, so it is certain the Black Stars will use their old jersey for the upcoming international friendly against Mali in Instanbul this month,

Ghana might use the kit when they take on Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers (AFCON)