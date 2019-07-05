According to the Member of Parliament for the Odododiodio Constituency, the Black Stars must be fed with only young players.

"I think the Black Stars needs to be rebuilt after this year's tournament," he told Asempa FM.

"Players who have played the Africa Cup of Nations four times must all stay away from the team to allow new players to take over the team.

READ ALSO: Asante Kotoko gets new GH₵524,000 training pitch from MTN

"We have the likes of Yaw Yeboah, Samuel Owusu, Kwabena Owusu among other players that are ready to play for the country and when is done, trust me, we will do something magical on the continent."

So if the handlers and managers of the Black Stars are minded by the suggestion of the MP, then players like Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew, John Boye and Jonathan Mensah must be sacked from the national team.

The rest are Kwadwo Asamoah and Christian Atsu.

Nii Lante further noted that, the likes of Samuel Owusu and Kwabena Owusu have been impressive in the ongoing tournament in Egypt, thus more young players should be given the opportunity to play the Black Stars.

READ ALSO: Ghana have relatively easy route to AFCON final

The Black Stars of Ghana is one of 16 teams who have qualified for the next round of the AFCON. Ghana will play Tunisia on Monday, July 8.