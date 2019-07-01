Richard Ofori who has been outstanding in post for Ghana will maintain the number one spot.

James Kwesi Appiah will keep faith in Baba Rahman who was preferred over Lumor Agbenyenu against Cameroon in the left lack position, while Andy Yiadom will continue to operate from the right side of the lateral defence.

Kassim Nuhu Adams is suspended for this tie for receiving two yellow cards, so in his place, John Boye who has returned from suspension is likely to partner Jonathan Mensah.

The midfield trio of Kwadwo Asamoah, Mubarak Wakaso and Thomas Partey will be stationed in the middle of the park.

On the right side of the attack, Kwesi Appiah will throw Samuel Owusu as the replacement for Christian Atsu who has been ruled out of the game due to injury, whereas Andre Ayew will operate from the left side of the attack.

Jordan Ayew will be deployed once again as the arrowhead.

Kwesi Appiah’s charges will guard against complacency because it is a must-win situation for them.

The kick-off time for the game is 4:00 pm Ghanaian time.

The other Group F game between Cameroon and Benin will be played concurrently as that of the Ghana clash against Guinea Bissau.

Probable starting XI:

Richard Ofori, Andy Yiadom, Baba Rahman, Jonathan Mensah, John Boye, Mubarak Wakaso, Thomas Partey, Kwadwo Asamoah, Samuel Owusu, Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew.