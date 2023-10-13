‘Egypt will be tough’ – Chris Hughton on Ghana’s AFCON group

Hughton’s side will, therefore, have to navigate their way past Egypt, who are seven-time winners of the AFCON, to top the group.

Speaking in the aftermath of the draw, the Ghana boss singled the North African side out as a tough opponent to be wary of.

“When the group was going to be announced, the fact that we were going to be in the second group of seeds, it was as if mostly thinking which team was going to be in the top of the groups and of course, as soon as Egypt come out the first, thoughts are of course they are a very experienced side,” Hughton said.

“Very experienced AFCON campaigners. I think they have more AFCON wins than any other country. I think so, they are experienced so for sure it’s a very, very tough opposition.”

The 2023 AFCON will be staged from January 13 to February 11, 2024, continuing the 24-team format tournament that started in 2019.

Ghana suffered a disappointing group-stage exit at the last AFCON in Cameroon and will be hoping to do better next year.

