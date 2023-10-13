2023 AFCON: Ghana is a tournament team – Anthony Baffoe

Ghana have been paired in Group B, alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique for next year’s tournament.

The Black Stars will, therefore, have to navigate their way past the aforementioned teams to secure top spot in the group.

“It’s a very tricky group with Egypt who are a strong team with a leader Mohammed Salah," Baffoe said after Thursday’s draw.

“We have Cape Verde who have been uncomfortable for us to play. We have Mozambique making it two Portuguese-speaking countries.” he told the media after the draw.”

He added: “I’m confident that we will emerge first or second in the group. In our last tournament in Cameroon, we didn’t perform well but generally, we are a tournament team.

“We still have experienced players like Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew and Mohammed Kudus who is the superstar in the team. We are stabilized with our goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

“I have confidence in the team, it’s not going to be easy but I know Ghana will come out of this group. The gap between the teams is becoming closer but we have to be on our toes to do well.”