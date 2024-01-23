‘They played AFCON like they’re just here for fun’ – Adebayor slams Black Stars

The Black Stars ended the group phase of the tournament without a win after a late collapse saw the Mambas come from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

Two well-taken penalties by Jordan Ayew on either side of the half put Chris Hughton side in control heading into the final minutes of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Mozambique halved the deficit in the 91st minute of injury after Geny Catamo expertly converted from the spot following substitute Andre Ayew’s handball in the penalty box.

Three minutes later, Reinildo Mandava broke Ghanaian hearts by grabbing the equaliser when he headed the ball into the net from a corner kick.

The Black Stars have since been widely criticised for the manner in which they capitulated and Adebayor has now added his voice.

The former Arsenal and Manchester City striker believes Ghana played with no motivation and described their performance as unbelievable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not surprised, I’m rather disappointed. Coming into this game, they [Ghana] knew they had their destiny in their hands, they knew they had to win, they knew this was a key game for the country but the way they played is just unbelievable,” Adebayor told George Addo Jr.

“They played with no motivation, they played with no communication, they played like they’re just here for fun and for me it’s completely wrong.

“I don’t know where they want to go because I think the best place for them is to fly back to Ghana, so that they can all go back to their clubs. If Ghana even qualifies, what are they going to do in the next stage?”

Meanwhile, Ghana are on the brink of exiting the 2023 AFCON after being held to a draw by Mozambique on Monday evening.