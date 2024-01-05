The 23-year-old has been one of the club’s best players this season, having contributed eight goals for the Hammers in all competitions.
West Ham send good luck message to Mohammed Kudus ahead of AFCON
West Ham United have wished Mohammed Kudus good luck as he departs to join Ghana for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Kudus’ form has seen him become a key player for David Moyes’ side, but the club is now set to lose him for the AFCON, which will take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024.
Before Kudus’ departure to join the Ghana camp, though, West Ham wished him and Moroccan teammate Nayef Aguerd good luck ahead of the AFCON.
The Premier League club wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Good luck to Mo and Nayef as they represent their countries at #AFCON2023.”
Meanwhile, West Ham boss Moyes earlier expressed his unhappiness at the fact that Liverpool were able to play Mohamed Salah against Newcastle United while his side couldn’t feature Kudus ahead of the AFCON.
Per FIFA rules, clubs were supposed to release all players who will be featuring in the tournament on New Year’s Day.
Liverpool were, therefore, able to use Salah in their game against Newcastle on January 1, with the Egyptian scoring twice in a 4-1 victory.
West Ham, though, couldn’t feature their African players, as their game against Brighton was moved from January 1 to January 2 for live screening on Sky Sports.
This meant Kudus and Nayef Aguerd couldn’t partake in the game against Brighton, which the Hammers drew goalless on Tuesday.
Reacting to this, Moyes said it was unfair that Liverpool could play Salah while he couldn’t play his African stars.
“For some reason we weren't allowed to play our players when Salah played for Liverpool last night. It feels a bit strange that we're playing on January 2. Could we not have played on the first so our African players would be allowed to play as well?
"I feel that's something which isn't correct. I just think why could we have our African players the same as everybody else. I don't see at this point why you would play a game and be disadvantaged by some of your players not being able to play,” he fumed, as quoted by the Mirror.
