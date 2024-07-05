Andre and Jordan Ayew visit their hometown in Paga

Andre and Jordan are both currently in Ghana after enjoying decent campaigns with Le Havre and Crystal Palace, respectively, last season.

The Ayew brothers have played together in the Black Stars since 2012, with both surpassing 100 appearances for Ghana.

However, while Jordan was invited for the Black Stars’ 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR), Andre was dropped.

Jordan flourishes in Black Stars in absence of Andre

Jordan still shone in the absence of his elder brother, though, coming on as a substitute to score the winner against Mali in Bamako before netting a sensational hat-trick against CAR in Kumasi as Ghana won both games.

Meanwhile, Ghana head coach Otto Addo has said that it is Jordan's desire to be next to his senior brother Andre in the national team.

Addressing journalists after Monday’s game against CAR, Otto Addo answered a question on whether Andre’s absence had any effects on Jordan and said although the Crystal Palace forward wishes to have his brother by his side in the national team, that was a matter for the coaches to decide.

Pulse Ghana

“Let me talk for Jordan. It’s his brother. Sure, he wants him to be next to him, but what will happen: it’s my decision, it’s our coaching staff’s decision,” Addo said.

“As a brother, he would like him to be next to him. But, I have a responsibility for the national team, for Ghana, and I have to decide what is best for the team, and who knows? Maybe he’s there, maybe not, but I don’t know.”