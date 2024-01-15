Angry supporter ‘attacks’ Chris Hughton after Ghana’s defeat to Cape Verde

A lacklustre performance saw the Black Stars fall behind after just 17 minutes following Jamiro Monteiro's rebound.

Ghana bounced back in the second half through Alexandre Djiku’s header and, for a moment, it looked like the night could belong to them.

However, Cape Verde stunned them late in the game, with Garry Rodrigues taking advantage of a defensive mix-up to score the winner.

In the aftermath of the game, an angry Ghanaian fan is said to have confronted Hughton at the team’s hotel and hurled invectives at him.

Joy Sports journalist Muftawu Nabila reports that the supporter had to be restricted by security, who whisked him away from the Irish coach.

“Told supporter was angry and used foul words on Chris Hughton and security took him away, but he's not been arrested. In fact, there was no contact with the coach,” the journalist wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, the Blue Sharks have moved to the top of Group B, while Ghana sits at the bottom of the group, behind Egypt and Mozambique, who have a point apiece after drawing 2-2 earlier in the day.