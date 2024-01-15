ADVERTISEMENT
Angry supporter ‘attacks’ Chris Hughton after Ghana’s defeat to Cape Verde

Emmanuel Ayamga

An irate Ghanaian supporter reportedly confronted Chris Hughton at the Black Stars’ hotel after Ghana lost their opening game of the 2023 AFCON.

2023 AFCON: Chris Hughton says Egypt will be tough after group stage draw
2023 AFCON: Chris Hughton says Egypt will be tough after group stage draw

Hughton’s side suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of lowly-ranked Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium on Sunday.

A lacklustre performance saw the Black Stars fall behind after just 17 minutes following Jamiro Monteiro's rebound.

Ghana bounced back in the second half through Alexandre Djiku’s header and, for a moment, it looked like the night could belong to them.

However, Cape Verde stunned them late in the game, with Garry Rodrigues taking advantage of a defensive mix-up to score the winner.

In the aftermath of the game, an angry Ghanaian fan is said to have confronted Hughton at the team’s hotel and hurled invectives at him.

Joy Sports journalist Muftawu Nabila reports that the supporter had to be restricted by security, who whisked him away from the Irish coach.

“Told supporter was angry and used foul words on Chris Hughton and security took him away, but he's not been arrested. In fact, there was no contact with the coach,” the journalist wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, the Blue Sharks have moved to the top of Group B, while Ghana sits at the bottom of the group, behind Egypt and Mozambique, who have a point apiece after drawing 2-2 earlier in the day.

The Black Stars will face Egypt in their next game on Thursday, January 18.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

