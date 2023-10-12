ADVERTISEMENT
Arsenal physio Simon Murphy accompanies Partey to Black Star camp in US

Emmanuel Ayamga

Arsenal physiotherapist Simon Murphy has travelled with Thomas Partey to Ghana’s camp in America, as the Black Stars prepare to face Mexico and the USA in friendlies.

Murphy was pictured in training on Thursday alongside Ghana’s in-house medical staff and the Black Stars’ team doctor Dr. Prince Pambo.

He is thought to have accompanied Partey in order to monitor the midfielder, who recently returned from a groin injury.

Partey was ruled out for six weeks between late August and early October and only made his comeback as a substitute in Arsenal’s 1-0 win against Manchester City last Sunday.

This is, however, not the first time that Murphy has travelled with Partey to the Ghana camp for international duty.

It will be recalled that in March 2022, the Arsenal physiotherapist accompanied the midfielder for the World Cup playoffs against Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Partey will captain Ghana in the absence of Andre Ayew when the Black Stars face Mexico and the USA in the coming days.

Chris Hughton’s side will face Mexico at the Bank of America stadium, Charlotte on Saturday, October 14 before taking on the USA on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, in Nashville Tennessee.

