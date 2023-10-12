Arsenal physio Simon Murphy accompanies Partey to Black Star camp in US

He is thought to have accompanied Partey in order to monitor the midfielder, who recently returned from a groin injury.

Partey was ruled out for six weeks between late August and early October and only made his comeback as a substitute in Arsenal’s 1-0 win against Manchester City last Sunday.

This is, however, not the first time that Murphy has travelled with Partey to the Ghana camp for international duty.

It will be recalled that in March 2022, the Arsenal physiotherapist accompanied the midfielder for the World Cup playoffs against Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Partey will captain Ghana in the absence of Andre Ayew when the Black Stars face Mexico and the USA in the coming days.