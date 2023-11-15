ADVERTISEMENT
Chris Hughton hopeful of ‘quality player’ Thomas Partey being fit for AFCON

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana coach Chris Hughton says he’s hoping to be able to count on Thomas Partey at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) despite the player’s injury problems.

The 64-year-old said he’s aware of the quality that the injured Arsenal midfielder possesses and hoped to have him fit for the tournament in the Ivory Coast.

The AFCON is just two months away but Partey’s participation remains in doubt, having been rocked by an injury recently.

Partey has been ruled out for the rest of the year after suffering a setback in training earlier in November and has since undergone a specialist procedure for treatment on a thigh injury.

Reacting to the possibility of one of his key players missing next year’s AFCON, Hughton said he was hoping Partey will be fit.

“We are all very much aware of the quality of player that he is. Unfortunately for us, he is injured at this period of time," Hughton told BBC Africa.

“We are very hopeful that he will be fit and back playing and in good form by the time that we get to AFCON but at this very moment we don’t know.”

Partey wasn’t named in Ghana’s squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.

The Black Stars will take on Madagascar on Friday, November 17, before travelling to face Comoros four days later.

The AFCON is also set to start on January 13, 2024, in the Ivory Coast.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

