Chris Hughton: I don’t know much about Cape Verde and Mozambique

Hughton’s side will, therefore, have to navigate their way past the aforementioned teams to secure top spot in the group.

Discussing Ghana’s group opponents at the upcoming AFCON, the 64-year-old said, unlike Egypt, he knows very little about Cape Verde and Mozambique.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mozambique and Cape Verde are two teams that I don’t know so much about,” Hughton said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“However, we will do all of our homework, over these coming months, [and] watch their games from now, and before the tournament starts.

"But I think whenever a group comes out, you always think that it could have been better for us, and could have been worse for us."

Meanwhile, Hughton also picked seven-time AFCON winners Egypt as the toughest opponent his side will face in the group.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

“When the group was going to be announced, the fact that we were going to be in the second group of seeds, it was as if mostly thinking which team was going to be in the top of the groups and of course, as soon as Egypt come out the first, thoughts are of course they are a very experienced side.

“Very experienced AFCON campaigners. I think they have more AFCON wins than any other country. I think so, they are experienced so for sure it’s a very, very tough opposition,” he added.

The 2023 AFCON will be staged from January 13 to February 11, 2024, continuing the 24-team format tournament that started in 2019.