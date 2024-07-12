Watch: Crazy scenes in Brazil as police officer shoots goalkeeper during football game

While it is unknown what caused the scuffle, a video that has gone viral on social media captured a police officer shooting Gremio goalkeeper Ramon Souza in the wake of the melee.

The officer fired straight at the thigh of the goalkeeper and left him bleeding, although it has now been confirmed that it was a rubber bullet.

Gremio condemn shooting of their goalkeeper

A statement from Gremio condemned the action of the police, describing it as criminal and called for the officer to be punished.

“Gremio Anapolis comes to the public to repudiate the unfortunate, ridiculous and revolting event, at the Jonas Duarte Stadium, this Wednesday night (10), for the twelfth round of the Access Division,” the club wrote in a post on Instagram.

“After the end of the match against Central West, our goalkeeper Ramon Souza was cowardly hit by a rubber bullet, carried out by a police officer. A horrible, unbelievable and criminal act by someone who should value the safety and integrity of the people, who were there at the Jonas Duarte Stadium.”

The statement added: “July 10th is marked by a violent, dirty and horrible act against one of our players, which will never be forgotten. The GEA informs that it will take competent measures, so that the responsible person is punished and that justice is done, so that this CRIMINAL act does not go unpunished.

“Our goalkeeper was attended on the field by GEA's doctor, Dr. Diego Bento, who performed first aid in the mobile UTI.”