Fatawu Issahaku handed late call-up to Black Stars for World Cup qualifiers

Emmanuel Ayamga

Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has received a late call-up to the Ghana squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.

The 19-year-old returns to the Black Stars squad for the first time since featuring at the Qatar 2022 World Cup last year.

The youngster completed a loan move from Sporting Lisbon to Leicester in the English Championship last summer and has settled in seamlessly.

Fatawu’s directness on the right flank has been a key weapon for the Foxes this season and he has played 13 matches for them this season, scoring once.

A statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said Fatawu has been called to the national team together with Medeama defender Nurudeen Abdulai.

The pair will be replacing Southampton star Kamaldeen Sulemana and Rayo Vallecano rearguard Abdul Mumin, respectively.

“Medeama SC defender Nurudeen Abdulai and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku have replaced Abdul Mumin and Kamaldeen Sulemana in the squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros. The pair have joined the team to prepare for the double-header,” the GFA said.

A separate circular from the GFA also said the Black Stars technical team has decided to change its schedule, with the team now set to fly to Kumasi on Tuesday instead of Wednesday, while both of its training sessions will be behind closed doors.

“The Black Stars Technical team has made a change to the team’s schedule for the doubleheader against Madagascar and Comoros. Team will now fly to Kumasi on Tuesday morning instead of Wednesday,” the circular said.

“The Black Stars will hold its first training at the Baba Yara Sports stadium Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday’s training sessions will be behind closed doors.”

The Black Stars will take on Madagascar on Friday, November 17, before travelling to face Comoros four days later.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

