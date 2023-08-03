ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

George Alhassan: I regret choosing to play for Ghana over Burkina Faso

Emmanuel Ayamga

Two-time Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner George Alhassan says he regrets choosing to play for Ghana over Burkina Faso.

George Alhassan: I regret choosing to play for Ghana over Burkina Faso
George Alhassan: I regret choosing to play for Ghana over Burkina Faso

Alhassan lined up for the Black Stars for over a decade and was part of the team that won the 1978 and 1982 AFCON titles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Although the 67-year-old was born in Ghana, he could also have played for Burkina Faso due to his father’s roots.

And he has now revealed that he regrets not playing for the country of his father’s birth, citing unfilled promises to him and the last group of players who won the AFCON as his reason.

George Alhassan: I regret choosing to play for Ghana over Burkina Faso
George Alhassan: I regret choosing to play for Ghana over Burkina Faso Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

“I regret not playing for Burkina Faso. Originally, I come from Burkina Faso, same as my dad but I was born in Ghana and that was how I stayed here and became a Ghanaian,” Alhassan told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV.

“It remains one of my greatest regrets because I even scored in a game against Burkina Faso. Yes, there are issues but I prefer to remain mute because what we achieved for Ghana, none of our promises were fulfilled.

Alhassan started his career at Accra Great Olympics and was Ghana Premier League top scorer twice, before joining Gabonese side FC 105.

The forward also played in South Korea at some point, where he was on the books of K-League 1 side Hyundai Horangi.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Ghana, Alhassan featured at multiple AFCONs, winning the tournament twice and emerging as the top scorer in the 1982 edition.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • George Alhassan: I regret choosing to play for Ghana over Burkina Faso

    George Alhassan: I regret choosing to play for Ghana over Burkina Faso

  • Ishmael Addo: I soaked Black Stars no.10 jersey in salt water before wearing it

    I soaked Black Stars no.10 jersey in salt water before wearing it – Ishmael Addo

  • Hughton says Partey moving to Saudi Arabia won’t affect Black Stars position

    Chris Hughton says Partey moving to Saudi Arabia won’t affect Black Stars position

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black Stars: Chris Hughton responds to getting a statue if Ghana wins AFCON

Black Stars: Chris Hughton responds to getting a statue if Ghana wins AFCON

Hughton says Partey moving to Saudi Arabia won’t affect Black Stars position

Chris Hughton says Partey moving to Saudi Arabia won’t affect Black Stars position

‘We still owe Rajevac, CK Akonnor; both have threatened court action’ – Sports Minister

‘We still owe Rajevac, CK Akonnor; both have threatened court action’ – Sports Minister

CK Akonnor: I never received $100,000 after my dismissal

CK Akonnor: I never received $100,000 after my dismissal