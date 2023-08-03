George Alhassan: I regret choosing to play for Ghana over Burkina Faso

Although the 67-year-old was born in Ghana, he could also have played for Burkina Faso due to his father’s roots.

And he has now revealed that he regrets not playing for the country of his father’s birth, citing unfilled promises to him and the last group of players who won the AFCON as his reason.

“I regret not playing for Burkina Faso. Originally, I come from Burkina Faso, same as my dad but I was born in Ghana and that was how I stayed here and became a Ghanaian,” Alhassan told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV.

“It remains one of my greatest regrets because I even scored in a game against Burkina Faso. Yes, there are issues but I prefer to remain mute because what we achieved for Ghana, none of our promises were fulfilled.

Alhassan started his career at Accra Great Olympics and was Ghana Premier League top scorer twice, before joining Gabonese side FC 105.

The forward also played in South Korea at some point, where he was on the books of K-League 1 side Hyundai Horangi.

