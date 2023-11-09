GFA favours George Boateng as next Black Stars coach if Chris Hughton is sacked

Sports journalist Collins Atta Poku reports that the Ghana FA favours Boateng as Hughton’s replacement in the event that the latter’s sack is made official.

Boateng currently serves as an assistant coach of the national team and has been working under head coach Hughton since February.

The Executive Council of the GFA will on Friday, November 9, 2023, decide on whether to sack Black Stars boss Hughton.

According to a report by Asaase Sports, the GFA leadership has reached out to members of the Council to secure their vote on parting ways with Hughton.

The 64-year-old was appointed as Ghana coach in February, but has so far failed to bring the desired impact.

In seven matches, he has led the Black Stars to only three wins and has a win record of just 42.8% since taking charge.

Hughton has, therefore, come under intense pressure, especially after his side’s disappointing performances in last month’s friendlies against Mexico and the USA.

The Black Stars were beaten 2-0 in a largely one-sided game against El Tri before being battered 4-0 by the USA days later in October.

Asaase Sports reports that the GFA will discuss sacking Hughton at a meeting on Friday, with majority of the Executive Council members favouring the decision.

A small number, though, is said to be wary of the timing of the decision, with Ghana set to begin its 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign next week.

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will also kickstart in two months’ time in the Ivory Coast, where the Black Stars are paired in the same group with Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

The FA initially wanted Otto Addo to continue in the role after leading the Black Stars to the 2022 World Cup.